Blaseball Is Becoming The Best Time-Wasting Sport On Social Media

With sports in a period of utter chaos due to COVID-19, people have started gravitating toward a new game called Blaseball. Which you may have noticed over the past week slowly creeping into your social media feed as one of the most talked-about non-sports games happening right now. What exactly is it? Well… it's fantasy sports, but with a twist. First off, all of the teams are fake teams from cities we all know and love, with names that have either a respective or insulting take. Like the Los Angeles Tacos, Seattle Garages, Baltimore Crabs, or the Canada Moist Talkers. Twenty teams in total across four leagues. You join the festivities by signing up with an email and then choosing a team to support. When a season kicks in, you'll be given a small number of free coins and will be given the option to place bets on games.

All of the games are total RNG. There's no real sport being laid, its an algorithm set to play out random occurrences between two teams, with results ranging anywhere from being a blowout to a homerun derby, all the way down to close games or 1-0 wins in extra innings. Now, here's where things get hinky: The game is absolutely free to play and bet on with your fake money… However, you can start rigging games to a degree by spending your money on things in the shop and taking part in elections. You can use the coins you have/earned by buying election tickets and putting votes into absurd changes to the games. Which includes Enhanced Shame and The Fourth Strike, as well as Blessings such as giving them coffee for 10% batting average increase or maxing out a player's stats on your team. So over time, you could theoretically bet enough, win enough, buy enough votes and perks, and boost your team to a win. Like the current stats (as of when we write this) of the Hades Tigers, who are boosted pretty high.

The game is basically one giant time-waster, but considering most of us can't really go anywhere with the world the way it is, its a good way to pass the time that isn't costing you real money or putting anyone in danger.