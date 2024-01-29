Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, warcraft

Blizzard Entertainment Releases Three Classic Titles For Battle.net

Blizzard Entertainment has added three of their classic legacy games to Battle.net as part of Warcraft's 30th Anniversary.

Article Summary Blizzard celebrates Warcraft's 30th Anniversary with classic game releases.

Original Diablo now available on Battle.net, offering a retro gaming experience.

Warcraft: Orcs & Humans and Warcraft II: Tides of Darkness join Battle.net.

Relive the epic beginnings of the Warcraft saga with two iconic strategy games.

Blizzard Entertainment announced today they have released three Legacy titles on Battle.net as they celebrate Warcraft's 30th Anniversary. First off, the company has made the original Diablo available, as you can relive the game in its original form. Meanwhile, as part of the anniversary, you can now play the first two games in the Warcraft series with Warcraft: Orcs & Humans and Warcraft II: Tides of Darkness. All three are available in the shop right now, as we have more info on them below.

Diablo

Beneath the cathedral of Tristram, past the catacombs and deep caves, a Prime Evil grows in strength. Terror grips the townsfolk. They pray for an adventurer to descend into the darkness, avenge their fallen friends, and save Tristram. Will you answer the call? With three iconic character classes, 16 levels of old-school dungeon delving, and multiplayer demon-slaying, the stage is set for your return to 1997's Diablo–the title that launched one of gaming's most enduring action-RPG universes.

Warcraft: Orcs & Humans

As fearsome invaders from another world threaten the peace, Azeroth calls for a hero to lead its human defenders in battle…or conquer this realm in the name of the orcish Horde! Explore two dozen missions across two separate campaigns, battle your friends in 2-player versus mode, and more! If you've ever wondered what it was like to fight at the dawn of the Warcraft saga, this is your chance to see how it all began.

Warcraft II: Tides of Darkness

The greatest strategists of the Alliance and the Horde race towards a terrifying clash as war continues to rage across Azeroth. It's up to you to defend this world and its people…or crush these pitiful weaklings and claim their realm for the Horde! Follow both factions in 28 missions across two epic campaigns, go Beyond the Dark Portal once you've completed the Tides of Darkness, and get creative with the Warcraft II map editor.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!