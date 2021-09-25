Book Of Travels Will Drop Into Early Access In October

Indie developer and publisher Might & Delight announced they will release Book Of Travels into Steam Early Access this October. According to the developers, their deadline was "quality", and it appears they have agreed collectively that they have met that deadline. So now we can expect to play the game on October 11th, but no other info about an official release date has been released yet. The Early Access version will only give you a specific chunk of the game, which they go into great detail here, and some of the things you'll be doing in Chapter Zero. You can see more in the trailer at the bottom.

Join Book Of Travels and become part of a unique social roleplaying experience that doesn't hold your hand. Inspired by genre classics, this is a serene adventure that sets you adrift in a fairytale world… it's also an invitation to roleplay without the restraints of linear missions and plotlines. Feel at liberty to travel the free wilds and vivid cities of the Braided Shore peninsula. Wander deep into the layers of this hand-drawn world, stumble upon its hidden places or unravel one of its many mysteries. There is no overarching goal and no real beginning or end, but for mortal characters the stakes can be high.

Braided Shore is a vast and intricate world, but meetings with other players are few and far between so your chance encounters will be something special. Choose to collaborate together or to survive alone, either way, you'll be part of the birth of an exciting new online community, one where many stories will be told. But take note: This is a game for wayfinders and wanderers and it won't plan out your route. Instead it will trust you to play in your own style and to shape your own journey. Whichever way you choose to travel, you'll soon be adding your own chapters to Book Of Travels.