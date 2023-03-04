Breakdown Of Events Coming To Pokémon GO In March 2023 Here is a breakdown of events coming to Pokémon GO in March 2023 including the Catch Mastery event, Spotlight Hours, & Festival of Colors.

Niantic has announced a new slate of events in March 2023 for Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at what it is to come, with commentary on the upcoming content.

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in March 2023:

March 5th, 2023: Catch Mastery Event

This event will kick off tomorrow and will feature a higher Shiny rate for Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, and Hitmontop. This is the first one-day event of the Season.

March 8th – March 14th, 2023: Festival of Colors Event

Keep reading for a full breakdown of this event which will bring Bruxish and Mega Medicham into the event.

March 11th, 2023: Elite Raid: Regieleki

Elite Raid: Regieleki March 18th, 2023: March Community Day

Keep reading for the full list of details in this event.

March 21st – March 29th, 2023: An Every Day Hero + Team GO Rocket Takeover Event

An Every Day Hero + Team GO Rocket Takeover Event March 25th, 2023: GO Battle Day: Palmer

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in March 2023:

March 7th, 2023: Eevee with double Candy for transferring Pokémon, can be Shiny

Eevee with double Candy for transferring Pokémon, can be Shiny March 14th, 2023: Rowlet with double XP for evolving Pokémon, cannot be Shiny

Rowlet with double XP for evolving Pokémon, cannot be Shiny March 21st, 2023: Litten with double Stardust for catching, cannot be Shiny

Litten with double Stardust for catching, cannot be Shiny March 28th, 2023: Popplio with double XP for catching, cannot be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of March 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

March 1st, 2023: Incarnate Forme Tornadus, can be Shiny

Incarnate Forme Tornadus, can be Shiny March 8th, 2023: Ho-Oh, can be Shiny

Ho-Oh, can be Shiny March 15th, 2023: Ho-Oh, can be Shiny

Ho-Oh, can be Shiny March 22nd, 2023: Incarnate Forme Thundurus, can be Shiny

Incarnate Forme Thundurus, can be Shiny March 29th, 2023: Lugia, can be Shiny

Lugia, can be Shiny April 5th, 2023: Lugia, can be Shiny

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Festival of Colors 2023 Event:

Date and time: Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.



Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. New content: Mega Medicham releases in Mega raids, which unlocks Shiny Medicham encounters Bruxish will be available for the first time in Pokémon GO

Wild spawns: Paras, Krabby, Koffing, Natu, Wobbuffet, Shuckle, Wingull, Plant Cloak Burmy, Sand Cloak Burmy, Trash Cloak Burmy, Stunky, and Bruxish. Lickitung and Galarian Zigzagoon will be rare encounters.

Paras, Krabby, Koffing, Natu, Wobbuffet, Shuckle, Wingull, Plant Cloak Burmy, Sand Cloak Burmy, Trash Cloak Burmy, Stunky, and Bruxish. Lickitung and Galarian Zigzagoon will be rare encounters. 7 KM Gift Eggs: No event Eggs will be featured.

No event Eggs will be featured. Field Research encounters: Alolan Grimer, Castform, Sunny Form Castform, Rainy Form Castform, Snow Form Castform, Plant Cloak Burmy, Sand Cloak Burmy, Trash Cloak Burmy, and Oricorio. The Oricorio that you encounter will be based on where they are caught and will include Baile Style, Pom-Pom Style, Pa'u Style, and Sensu Style.

Alolan Grimer, Castform, Sunny Form Castform, Rainy Form Castform, Snow Form Castform, Plant Cloak Burmy, Sand Cloak Burmy, Trash Cloak Burmy, and Oricorio. The Oricorio that you encounter will be based on where they are caught and will include Baile Style, Pom-Pom Style, Pa'u Style, and Sensu Style. Raids: Tier One: Espurr, Rockruff, Mareanie, Bruxish Tier Three: Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Cryogonal, Druddigon Tier Five: Ho-Oh Mega Raids: Mega Medicham

Event bonus: Niantic notes: "Keep an eye out! Trainers will find a colorful surprise around PokéStops as they walk close to them." Three-hour Lure Modules Friendships will increase at double the speed Taking Snapshots will lead to a GO Snapshot photobomb encounter A Festival of Colors Collection Challenge will lead to a Lure Module and a 20,000 XP drop



Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Community Day for March 2023, which will feature Slowpoke:

Date and time: Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.



Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Featured Pokémon: Both Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke will feature in the wild. As with all Community Day Pokémon, they will both feature a dramatically increased Shiny rate. There will be four different evolutions available during the event: Slowbrow, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, and Galarian Slowking. All of them will learn the Charged Attack Surf when evolved. Here is the breakdown of Surf's meta relevancy: Trainer Battles: 65 power Gym and raids: 65 power

Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $1 Timed Research will be called Field Notes: Slow and Slower. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Field Notes: Slow and Slower. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.* To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal.

This $1 Timed Research will be called Field Notes: Slow and Slower. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Evolution Requirements: Niantic writes: Before Trainers can evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro, they usually need to catch 30 Poison-type Pokémon while adventuring with Galarian Slowpoke as their buddy. But on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time, Trainers will instead need to catch 30 Psychic types while adventuring with Galarian Slowpoke! Keep an eye on the clock—this brain-bending change won't last past 10:00 p.m.

Niantic writes: Four-Star Raid Battles after the event hours: Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke will feature in raids from Saturday, March 18th, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Defeating these raids will lead to wild spawns of Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke around the Gyms.

Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke will feature in raids from Saturday, March 18th, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Defeating these raids will lead to wild spawns of Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke around the Gyms. Event bonuses: Triple catch XP Double the chance for Trainers level 31 and up to earn Candy XL from catching Three-hour Incense Two Special Trades per day during the event window Double catch Candy Three-hour Lure Modules Photobomb encounters from Pokémon GO Community Day snapshots Half-off Stardust for Trades Tined Research to earn four King's Rocks for evolution Field Research to earn King's Rocks, Stardust, Ultra Balls, and more Slowpoke-themed Stickers

