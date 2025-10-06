Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Broken Sword - The Smoking Mirror, Broken Sword - The Smoking Mirror: Reforged, Revolution Software

Broken Sword – The Smoking Mirror: Reforged Announced

Broken Sword - The Smoking Mirror: Reforged has been announced, giving the original several enhancements and additional content

Classic adventure returns in 4K with remastered visuals, improved audio, and updated gameplay mechanics

Bonus content includes restored original dialogue and secrets unlocked upon game completion

Fans can look forward to a blend of modern and classic point-and-click gameplay in early 2026 release

Indie game developer and publisher Revolution Software has revealed that they are releasing a remastered version of one of their titles, Broken Sword – The Smoking Mirror: Reforged. This is essentially the team taken the original and giving it a fine polish as you're getting 4K resolution, upgraded audio, upgraded gameplay mechanics, and extra content added to the original. We have more details below and the trailer for you to watch, as the team are planning to release this one in early 2026.

Broken Sword – The Smoking Mirror: Reforged

Broken Sword – The Smoking Mirror: Reforged is an extensively enhanced version of the multi-award winning, all-time classic game. While investigating a ruthless drug gang, journalist Nico Collard unexpectedly comes across an ancient artifact. Little can she know that the ornately carved obsidian stone will lead her, and her adventuring companion George Stobbart, into a mysterious escapade of intrigue and deceit, in which they must overcome powerful forces and antagonists who will stop at nothing to fulfil their evil ambitions.

Torment and terror, sacrificial rituals, and bloody massacre is unearthed beneath a veil of Mayan mystery. Kidnap, stolen treasure, astronomy, and a deadly drug baron are the least of the duo's worries, as divine forces threaten to annihilate mankind! Nerve, cunning, and guile are essential in order to conquer in this compelling adventure, guaranteed to leave you with an aching brain and a beating heart. Are you up to the challenge?

Contemporary Adventure Gameplay : Discover the joy of a modern adventure style or rediscover the nostalgia of classic point and click – the choice is yours, as you solve puzzles, gather clues, and interact with a colorful cast of characters. Immerse yourself in an intuitive and engaging gameplay experience.

: Discover the joy of a modern adventure style or rediscover the nostalgia of classic point and click – the choice is yours, as you solve puzzles, gather clues, and interact with a colorful cast of characters. Immerse yourself in an intuitive and engaging gameplay experience. 4K Remastered Visuals : Experience the magic of the original game with enhanced high-definition graphics, bringing the picturesque landscapes, detailed characters, and intricate environments to life in beautiful 4K for the first time ever.



: Experience the magic of the original game with enhanced high-definition graphics, bringing the picturesque landscapes, detailed characters, and intricate environments to life in beautiful 4K for the first time ever. Enhanced Audio : Immerse your ears in the enhanced audio as Revolution delivers the finest, most stunning version of George and Nico's second adventure to date, including the incredible soundtrack from world-acclaimed composer Barrington Pheloung.

: Immerse your ears in the enhanced audio as Revolution delivers the finest, most stunning version of George and Nico's second adventure to date, including the incredible soundtrack from world-acclaimed composer Barrington Pheloung. Bonus Content: Never-seen-before dialogue restored from original scripts, plus secrets to unlock on game completion…

