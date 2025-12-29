Posted in: Games, Idea Factory, Video Games | Tagged: Calamity Angels: Special Delivery, Compile Heart, Idea Factory

Calamity Angels: Special Delivery Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Calamity Angels: Special Delivery, as the game will arrive in early 2026 for PC and consoles

Article Summary Watch the new gameplay trailer for Calamity Angels: Special Delivery, launching in early 2026.

Manage a quirky crew and deliver packages across the perilous Orkotris Region in this unique RPG.

Experience board game elements, mood management, and intense monster battles as you play.

Character designs by Kei Nanameda bring lively personalities and vibrant world-building to the game.

Idea Factory and Compile Heart have released a brand-new gameplay trailer for their upcoming title, Calamity Angels: Special Delivery. This is a different kind of RPG as you'll be managing a delivery service trying to get packages to and fro, with some board game elements sprinkled in. The trailer shows off a good chunk of the gameplay you'll experience trying to make all this happen, along with many of the mechanics you'll encounter. Enjoy the video here as the game will arrive on PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on February 17, 2026, with a Steam release set for sometime later that year 2026.

Calamity Angels: Special Delivery

Lead a rag-tag group of kooky carriers in this delivery service RPG as they protect and trek packages through treacherous terrain, unruly monsters, and meet other sneaky delivery service teams ready to stake their claim as the best delivery service in the Orkotris Region! Rain or shine—a new adventure awaits with every package!

In the Mood for Battle? – Running a tip-top delivery service means mailing out orders AND keeping your crew in check. Watch their moods—if they're unhappy, they might ignore your commands, but their negligence could deliver positive surprises and even victories in battle!

– Running a tip-top delivery service means mailing out orders AND keeping your crew in check. Watch their moods—if they're unhappy, they might ignore your commands, but their negligence could deliver positive surprises and even victories in battle! Out for Delivery! – Head to the Bulletin Board and see what deliveries await! Inspect the parcel, pack it tightly (no gaps allowed!), and assemble your crew with the right gear (to bonk any pesky foes) and tools for a smooth drop-off. Each successful drop-off delivers sweet rewards your way, so handle with care!

– Head to the Bulletin Board and see what deliveries await! Inspect the parcel, pack it tightly (no gaps allowed!), and assemble your crew with the right gear (to bonk any pesky foes) and tools for a smooth drop-off. Each successful drop-off delivers sweet rewards your way, so handle with care! Delivery in 3-5 Business Days (Unless you Run into a Boss) – Start your adventure with a roulette spin to determine your next move. Land on shop spaces for goodies, collect special packages for rewards, and maybe tackle some sneaky bosses along the way!

– Start your adventure with a roulette spin to determine your next move. Land on shop spaces for goodies, collect special packages for rewards, and maybe tackle some sneaky bosses along the way! Kei Nanameda… Delivers! – From the character designer of Mary Skelter and Death end re;Quest, Kei Nanameda presents a fresh delivery service world with lively dialogue, intense battles, and a quirky cast full of energy!

