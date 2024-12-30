Posted in: 1C Entertainment, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1C Game Studios, caliber

Caliber Has Finally Released Version 1.0 This Month

Caliber has released Verion 1.0 on Steam this month, which is odd, since they told everyone they did this a year and a half ago

Article Summary Caliber Version 1.0 finally launched on Steam after five years of open beta testing.

Previously claimed full release was a misunderstanding; the actual release occurred this month.

New update features Turkish operator PÖH, weapon customization, and holiday events.

Caliber offers 68 unique operators with tactical multiplayer PVP and PVE gameplay.

1C Game Studios has finally, after years of development and over a year of testing, released Version 1.0 of Caliber this month. It's a really odd circumstance that we're kinda concerned about because we were told the game was being released in full last year after an Early Access period, but the team has referred to the current release (which took place on December 11) as a "five-year-long open beta testing" period. So it feels like the studio and publisher lied to people for a year and a half about what version of the game they've been playing this entire time. In any case, the switch happened a few weeks ago, with a number of updates added to the mix.

Version 1.0 Additions

Next year, the dev team plans to increase the number of activities and events and will continue to develop the clan system and weapon customization. This pivotal update to the game contains significant additions and changes:

A Turkish operator collection PÖH (Polis Özel Harekât), an elite police special operations unit.

Weapon customization as well as a new opportunity to change operators' weapons.

Gift Hunt: a holiday event and a thematic game mode with snowball fighting.

A new PvE mission on the Depot map.

Caliber

An online multiplayer third-person shooter, Caliber's gameplay is based on tactical cooperation between players, who each take on one of four roles represented by dozens of operators. Offering PVP and PVE, the key to victory in Caliber is a proper assessment of the situation at hand and coordinated teamwork among all players. There are 68 playable operators in Caliber, with 17 real-world special forces units across 12 countries, including USA, UK, Israel, Germany, and France. Each operator in Caliber has a unique set of skill sets, weapons and special abilities.

Assault – The fastest unit, capable of flanking the enemy to get behind their lines.

– The fastest unit, capable of flanking the enemy to get behind their lines. Marksman – Provides cover and eliminates targets at long range.

– Provides cover and eliminates targets at long range. Medic – Heals and revives allies and is effective in combat at close and medium range.

– Heals and revives allies and is effective in combat at close and medium range. Support – Heavily armed operator with lots of HP and armor. The Support's main goal is to divert the enemy's attention and disrupt their attacks.

