Camlann Games Reveals New Colony Sim Ascent Of Ashes Camlann Games and Vivid Storm Interactive revealed their new game Ascent Of Ashes, as it will be a part of The MIX's 2023 Spring Showcase.

Camlann Games and developer Vivid Storm Interactive revealed their latest game this morning, as we're getting a new colony simulator called Ascent Of Ashes. The game will have you playing as a civilization of humans trying to survive in an alien world, where basically everything around you wants to kill you in some fashion or another. It will be up to you to lead these survivors into a new home by working together. The game will also be a part of The MIX's 2023 Spring Showcase, so this is basically your introduction to it ahead of time. Enjoy the trailer and info below!

"After a hugely cataclysmic event, Ascent Of Ashes plunges players into an alien world inhabited by the last remaining survivors of human civilization along with dangerous, unknown beasts and creatures. Players must protect themselves from these alien forces as well as raiders and other environmental hazards. Recruit survivors, each with their own motivations, and work together to create a new home on what would otherwise be an entirely inhospitable planet."

Build a New Home: Gather resources to build up a base for your survivors. Farm crops, tame alien beasts and fortify your home against any intruders.

Gather resources to build up a base for your survivors. Farm crops, tame alien beasts and fortify your home against any intruders. Engage in Real-Time-with-Pause Combat: Participate in deep tactical combat where even non-lethal hits can render a survivor unable to go on. Use the game's real-time-with-pause combat to plan and strategize.

Participate in deep tactical combat where even non-lethal hits can render a survivor unable to go on. Use the game's real-time-with-pause combat to plan and strategize. Drive Restored Vehicles: Traveling on foot isn't always an option. Restore and drive vehicles to get around this dangerous, post-apocalyptic world.

Traveling on foot isn't always an option. Restore and drive vehicles to get around this dangerous, post-apocalyptic world. Meet Diverse Survivors: Each survivor players encounter have their own unique motivations and personality. Recruit those you see fit and keep them safe, happy and motivated.

Each survivor players encounter have their own unique motivations and personality. Recruit those you see fit and keep them safe, happy and motivated. Explore the Post-Apocalyptic World: The world of Ascent of Ashes is procedurally generated and made up of multiple biomes and points of interest. Cautiously explore and uncover the many secrets the world holds.

The world of Ascent of Ashes is procedurally generated and made up of multiple biomes and points of interest. Cautiously explore and uncover the many secrets the world holds. Intelligent Enemies: Each type of enemy will have varying levels of intelligence. Think fast to adapt to your foe's attack patterns.

Each type of enemy will have varying levels of intelligence. Think fast to adapt to your foe's attack patterns. Day One Mod Support: Ascent of Ashes has been made from the ground up to make it easily extendable. The game is being developed for modders, by modders.