Cards For Humanity Charity Tournament Starts On April 11th

Are you a collectible card gamer looking to do some good during this pandemic? 983 Media will be running their largest multi-game tournament to date, Cards for Humanity. Funds raised from the games will go to the Solidarity Response Fund, a worldwide organization that is on the front lines fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. The charity event will feature four tournaments in Magic: The Gathering Arena, Legends of Runeterra, Gwent, and Mythgard. The tournament will start on April 11th and run through April 12th. Each game will have it's own full swiss/top 8 tournaments, and all the top 8 matches from the games will be featured in a massive 16-hour production. There will then be a top-eight 16-hour livestream on Twitch, on Saturday, April 18th. Each CCG tournament will get its own broadcast team for the livestreams. All of which will have well-known broadcasters including Merchant and AliasV (MTG Arena), WatchFlake and McBeard (Gwent), and Wholesome and WhatsUpWoody (Mythgard).

All players are encouraged to sign up here. Those who make the top eight have to able to record their gameplay for the April 18th Twitch stream. Not interested in playing, but still want to donate? Check out their Tiltify donation spot, where you can financially help those in need. Players are allowed to sign up for more than one tournament, but bear in mind some games have the same start time. You can check each game's specific rules on their respective sites. Online gaming and game streaming has seen an uprise since the global pandemic has left many of us isolated at home. League of Legends Pro League is resuming games online, and even Stern Pinball has ways for pinball fans to enjoy their games online. As we move forward, I'm sure more esports tournaments and CCG companies will find ways to virtually bring players together, helping to bring us all together once again. Will you be signing up for this weekend's Cards for Humanity? Have another charity tournament you think we should cover? Let us know in the comments below!