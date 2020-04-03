"League Of Legends" Pro League Postponed Until April 20

The League of Legends Pro League is pushing back it's April 4th start date to April 20th. The later start date is so players can join China in a national day of mourning for those lost to COVID-19. The LPL has also asked fans to keep practicing social distancing and other safety measures, to prevent further spread of this disease. China has asked that all sporting events be halted until April 20th, esports included.

Affected game series includes Rogue Warriors vs LGD, Team WE vs OMG, and FunPlus Phoenix vs Topsports. The LPL did make its return on March 9th, after over a month of delays due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The call to move esports to strictly online (thus, no more in-person tournaments) for the foreseeable future has been smart. Players and fans can still enjoy their online games, and while that face to face interaction might be missing, for the time being, this is still a good way to keep the community together.

The national day of mourning will include three minutes of silence. Sirens and vehicle horns will also sound, in an effort to represent people wailing. China has seen over 3,000 deaths related to COVID-19, with the rest of the world not far behind. The League of Legends Pro League had already planned on resuming on April 19th. This season has already been moved around during this time, as February is usually the middle of the season for LPL. There has been some fear that LPL will not complete enough games to qualify for Mid Season Invitational, which has traditionally been held in May.

Of course, given the state of the world, MSI was proactive and already moved to July. The competition will start on July 3rd and will end on July 19th of this year.