Check Out The Launch Trailer For Carrion From Devolver Digital

With the launch of their latest game Carrion, Devolver Digital decided to show off a little more of the game with a proper launch trailer. Ever since the game was given a release date and a ton of attention on the Devlover Direct feed, the game has been getting a ton of attention for the story and gameplay behind it. If you're not already aware of it, the game basically has you playing as an experimental creature on the loose as you are desperately trying to escape the underground facility you've been kept in this entire time. You have the ability to crawl through events, take over people, operate equipment, and kill as many that need to in order for you to escape. Basically, it's like you're playing The Thing, but from the perspective of the creature.

The latest trailer gives a much more animated and cinematic feel toward the situation at hand as you'll be facing off against multiple people trying to keep you in. It truly is a nice slice of horror where instead of running from something, you are the something everyone is running from. You can snag the game for $20 across PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One right now. But in case you need a little something extra to sell you on the game, enjoy the trailer below.

Carrion is a reverse horror game in which you assume the role of an amorphous creature of unknown origin. Stalk and consume those that imprisoned you to spread fear and panic throughout the facility. Grow and evolve as you tear down this prison and acquire more and more devastating abilities on the path to retribution.