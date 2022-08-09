Chill Drive Genesect Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2022
Genesect gets a new Drive this week in Pokémon GO! The Mythical Chill Drive Genesect arrives in Tier Five raids during the Bug Out! event and it will, unlike the previous Drive, be released with its Shiny form available. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Chill Drive Genesect, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Genesect's 100% IVs and Shiny rate.
Top Genesect Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Genesect counters as such:
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Shadow Apex Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire
- Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower
- Shadow Typhlosion: Incinerate, Blast Burn
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Genesect with efficiency.
- Apex Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn
- Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower
- Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn
- Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Flareon: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Infernape: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Chill Drive Genesect is a Bug/Steel-type Pokémon still despite its Drive and can be defeated by two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. It is possible to solo Genesect with Fire-type counters only in Sunny weather when Fire-types are boosted.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Tier Five Pokémon is approximately one in 20.
When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Genesect will have a CP of 1916 in normal weather conditions and 2395 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!