Chill Drive Genesect Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2022

Genesect gets a new Drive this week in Pokémon GO! The Mythical Chill Drive Genesect arrives in Tier Five raids during the Bug Out! event and it will, unlike the previous Drive, be released with its Shiny form available. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Chill Drive Genesect, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Genesect's 100% IVs and Shiny rate.

Top Genesect Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Genesect counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Apex Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Shadow Typhlosion: Incinerate, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Genesect with efficiency.

Apex Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Flareon: Fire Spin, Overheat

Infernape: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Chill Drive Genesect is a Bug/Steel-type Pokémon still despite its Drive and can be defeated by two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. It is possible to solo Genesect with Fire-type counters only in Sunny weather when Fire-types are boosted.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Tier Five Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Genesect will have a CP of 1916 in normal weather conditions and 2395 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!