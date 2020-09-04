Cloud9 Announces EPOS As Their New Official Audio Partner

This week, Cloud9 announced that they have partnered up with EPOS as they join up with them as their official audio partner. Both parties have been involved with esports partnerships before and have seen success, but this is the first time both of them will be working together. As you might suspect, like a lot of these partnerships, you can expect to see a lot of branding on both sides as the team will most likely be showing off gear from the company during esports tournaments. Especially within their own team rooms during the pandemic period. And we're guessing you'll see some team-branded merch being produced. The details of the deal were not immediately available, so we're not entirely sure how much the deal was for on either side nor do we know how long it will be for. We have a couple of quotes from both companies below about the new partnership as we wait to see when the first appearance will take place.

"I see a lot of what we've built with Cloud9 in EPOS. Their pursuit of excellence knows no bounds and it's clear they're always looking for ways to innovate. We're excited to be partnering with them and eagerly look forward to the next evolution in our performance," said Jack Etienne, Cloud9 CEO & Co-Founder. "At EPOS, we strive to unleash human potential and lift gaming into a whole new dimension through powerful audio solutions and are delighted to be working with a respected esports organization like Cloud9. As a business, we bring 115 years of audio expertise to the Cloud9 partnership and aim to enhance their activities by delivering our state-of-the-art audio equipment to ensure a high-end audio experience for all involved," said Maja Frølunde Sand-Grimnitz, Head of Global Marketing for Gaming.