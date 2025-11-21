Posted in: Games, Krafton, Video Games | Tagged: PUBG, PUBG: Black Budget

PUBG: Black Budget Announces December Closed Alpha

Those looking to try out PUBG: Black Budget will have their chance next month as the game will be getting a Closed Alpha on Steam

Article Summary PUBG: Black Budget launches a Closed Alpha on Steam in December for NA, EU, and Asia players

Tactical extraction shooter set on a mysterious island trapped in a supernatural time loop

Features FPP-only gameplay, PvPvE threats, customizable bases, and extensive weapon upgrades

30-minute sessions, up to 45 players, dynamic Anomaly zone, and faction-based missions await

Krafton Inc. has revealed that their next title in the PUBG franchise, PUBG: Black Budget, will be holding a Closed Alpha test next month. The test will give players a chance to try out the current build while the team gathers info for the next round of upgrades and testing. It should be noted that only FPP will be tested during this phase, no other areas of the game.. You'll be able to play it on Steam simply by signing up for it in North America, Europe, and Asia.

PUBG: Black Budget

Designed as an FPP-first experience, PUBG: Black Budget is a tactical extraction shooter built around tension, survival, and the unknown. You are a Contractor, a hardened veteran hired for a classified operation on an island at the edge of the world. Your mission is to recover top-secret technology from an abandoned research facility. But there's a catch: the island is trapped in a time loop, consumed by a supernatural phenomenon known as the Anomaly. Extract artifacts, research your findings, and uncover the truth behind the black-budget initiative, SAPIENS.

In between missions, you'll expand your personal Base, craft new equipment, and improve your character's skills and proficiencies. Prepare to face PvPvE threats in an environment that grows more unpredictable with every loop – and the longer you stay, the harder it is to make it out alive.Three rival factions offering contracts, missions, and rewards tied to loyalty and reputation. Persistent character growth through skills, proficiencies, and upgrade systems. Customizable and expandable Base featuring crafting stations, stash upgrades, and facilities that provide income. Research station serving as a narrative and progression hub. Extensive weapon and gear customization, including faction-exclusive items. Healing items and stimulants enhancing survivability and performance. Full character and equipment customization including appearance, clothing, as well as weapon and equipment skins.

2.5 × 2.5 km open-world island featuring varied biomes, points of interest, and underground facilities

Up to 30-minute sessions combining exploration, combat, and extraction

Persistent inventory: keep what you extract, lose what you bring if you die

Level and squad-based matchmaking for up to 3-player squads and 45 players per session

Dynamic PvPvE encounters against other Contractors and various hostile entities

The Anomaly gradually shrinks the playable area, creating tense and unpredictable scenarios every loop

Difficulty scaling that increases with player level and time spent inside the loop

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!