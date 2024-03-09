Posted in: Games, Kalypso Media, Video Games | Tagged: Claymore Game Studios, Commandos: Origins

Commandos: Origins Is Offering Playtest Ahead Of Early Access

Kalypso and Claymore will be holding a special playtest for Commandos: Origins before they launch the game into Early Access.

Article Summary Playtest Commandos: Origins by signing up before March 12 for early access.

Experience over ten missions with historical WWII stealth-tactical gameplay.

Control a unique cast of characters, each with special abilities in diverse settings.

Engage in immersive cooperative multiplayer for strategic two-player missions.

Kalypso Media and Claymore Game Studios are starting to sign people up to test out Commandos: Origins ahead of its Early Access release date. The team is currently taking signups for players who want to take part in a special playtest of the game, as you will get to try out a limited version of the game for you to give feedback on. You can sign up on a special link until March 12, at which point they will select people to take part and let them know how you download the test.

Credit: Kalypso Media

Commandos: Origins

A gripping storyline sets the stage for a thrilling adventure filled with challenging missions and tactical stealth gameplay. With over ten missions across authentic historical locations, spanning the icy landscapes of the Arctic to the scorching sands of the African desert, you'll find yourself facing varied scenarios and diverse objectives. Each Commandos: Origins mission offers a fresh and engaging experience that keeps players eagerly anticipating each new challenge. The game offers an exhilarating real-time strategy gameplay experience, allowing players to harness the unique abilities of the Commandos, master the art of stealth, strike from the shadows, and vanish into the night before the enemy can react.

Challenging Real-Time Tactical Stealth Gameplay: Make the best use of your Commandos' unique abilities, infiltrate enemy facilities, and hit them where it hurts most before disappearing into the shadows.

Make the best use of your Commandos' unique abilities, infiltrate enemy facilities, and hit them where it hurts most before disappearing into the shadows. An Extraordinary Team: Featuring six infamous characters, each with their own storied history, banding together to form an extraordinary fighting force – the Commandos: Take control over Jack O'Hara "the Green Beret," Thomas "the Sapper" Hancock, Francis T. "the Sniper" Woolridge, Samuel "the Driver" Brooklyn, James "the Marine" Blackwood, and Rene "the Spy" Duchamp and lead them to success.

Featuring six infamous characters, each with their own storied history, banding together to form an extraordinary fighting force – the Commandos: Take control over Jack O'Hara "the Green Beret," Thomas "the Sapper" Hancock, Francis T. "the Sniper" Woolridge, Samuel "the Driver" Brooklyn, James "the Marine" Blackwood, and Rene "the Spy" Duchamp and lead them to success. Many Paths To Victory: The detailed, varied, and interactive environments offer multiple approaches to reaching your goal. Sneak, climb, drive in various vehicles, or hide and creep your way to mission success!

The detailed, varied, and interactive environments offer multiple approaches to reaching your goal. Sneak, climb, drive in various vehicles, or hide and creep your way to mission success! On Your Mark: A modern user experience with precise and intuitive controls enables you to control the commandos with expert precision. Coordinate complex actions simultaneously to overcome heavily fortified targets.

A modern user experience with precise and intuitive controls enables you to control the commandos with expert precision. Coordinate complex actions simultaneously to overcome heavily fortified targets. Fight On All Fronts: Play through more than ten missions in historically authentic WWII environments, spanning from the barren Arctic to the African desert, with a range of core and voluntary objectives that will require your full tactical expertise.

Play through more than ten missions in historically authentic WWII environments, spanning from the barren Arctic to the African desert, with a range of core and voluntary objectives that will require your full tactical expertise. There Is No I In Team: Take on missions with a friend in the 2-player cooperative multiplayer mode, either online or via local split-screen.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!