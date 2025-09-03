Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Claymore Game Studios, Commandos: Origins

Commandos: Origins Sets Release Date For Last-Gen Consoles

Commandos: Origins will be coming out on both PS4 and Xbox One, as a previous-gen edition has been set for release this month

Article Summary Commandos: Origins launches on Xbox One and PS4, bringing tactical WWII action to last-gen consoles.

Take control of six unique Commandos, each with special abilities and rich backstories to explore.

Play over ten challenging historical missions across diverse locations from Arctic cold to desert heat.

Enjoy real-time strategy gameplay solo or with a friend in 2-player online or local co-op mode.

Kalypso Media and Claymore Game Studios have revealed that Commandos: Origins will be released for the previous generation of consoles soon. The team have made a version of the game that is playable on both Xbox One and PS4, taking nothing away from the gameplay, graphics, audio, or anything else. Just making it easier to run on those consoles. The current date for release has been set for September 17, 2025.

Commandos: Origins

A gripping storyline sets the stage for a thrilling adventure filled with challenging missions and tactical stealth gameplay. With over ten missions across authentic historical locations, spanning the icy landscapes of the Arctic to the scorching sands of the African desert, you'll find yourself facing varied scenarios and diverse objectives. Each Commandos: Origins mission offers a fresh and engaging experience that keeps players eagerly anticipating each new challenge. The game offers an exhilarating real-time strategy gameplay experience, allowing players to harness the unique abilities of the Commandos, master the art of stealth, strike from the shadows, and vanish into the night before the enemy can react.

Challenging Real-Time Tactical Stealth Gameplay: Make the best use of your Commandos' unique abilities, infiltrate enemy facilities, and hit them where it hurts most before disappearing into the shadows.

Featuring six infamous characters, each with their own storied history, banding together to form an extraordinary fighting force – the Commandos: Take control over Jack O'Hara "the Green Beret," Thomas "the Sapper" Hancock, Francis T. "the Sniper" Woolridge, Samuel "the Driver" Brooklyn, James "the Marine" Blackwood, and Rene "the Spy" Duchamp and lead them to success.

The detailed, varied, and interactive environments offer multiple approaches to reaching your goal. Sneak, climb, drive in various vehicles, or hide and creep your way to mission success!

A modern user experience with precise and intuitive controls enables you to control the commandos with expert precision. Coordinate complex actions simultaneously to overcome heavily fortified targets.

Play through more than ten missions in historically authentic WWII environments, spanning from the barren Arctic to the African desert, with a range of core and voluntary objectives that will require your full tactical expertise.

Take on missions with a friend in the 2-player cooperative multiplayer mode, either online or via local split-screen.

