Complete Dragonspiral Descent Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Dragonspiral Descent event is now live in Pokémon GO. This Dragon-themed event has brought forth an exciting new release in the form of Druddigon, which is already encounterable as a Shiny. It can be found in raids during the event, which will certainly incentivize spending those Remote Raid Passes and Premium/Daily Battle Passes. Let's take a look at what is available in raids during the event.

Here is the full Dragonspiral Descent raid rotation in Pokémon GO:

Tier One

Tynamo

Litwick

Cubchoo – Shiny available, standard rate

Golett

Deino – Shiny available, the Shiny rate has yet to be confirmed

Deino! This is quite a rare raid appearance for this highly sought-after Dragon. Often, Deino raids are quite hard to find when it is included in the raid rotation but if you can find them, these are well worth doing. I can't think of many better Tier One raids to get after in Pokémon GO.

Tier Three

Electabuzz – Shiny available, standard rate

Magmar – Shiny available, standard rate

Lapras – Shiny available, boosted rate

Dragonite

Druddigon – Shiny available, the Shiny rate has yet to be confirmed

This month has both an Electabuzz Spotlight Hour and a Magmar Spotlight Hour. For sure don't do those raids. Lapras, though, is a great bet due to its boosted Shiny rate. Druddigon is what I'm personally going to hunt, with the great hope that its Shiny rate is fixed as the egg/raid-only rate that made species like Absol and Alolan Marowak so worth raiding.

Tier Five

Reshiram – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Zekrom – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Mega Raids

Mega Steelix – Shiny available, standard Mega-capable rate of approximately one in 60

Tier Five and Mega Raids aren't impacted by this event, but we do get a thematic tie with Reshiram and Zekrom as the continuing Legendary raid bosses.