Complete Tasks Of Misunderstood Mischief Research In Pokémon GO

The season-long, Hoopa-themed Misunderstood Mischief Special Research has now concluded in Pokémon GO. All sixteen pages of this questline which introduced the Mythical Hoopa to the game are now available. Let's get into the details because Pokémon GO players will have to complete this Special Research in order to unlock special, as-of-yet unannounced content at the end of the Season of Mischief.

Here is the fully updated tasks and rewards of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research in Pokémon GO:

Misunderstood Mischief Page One of Sixteen

Make 10 Nice Throws: 1 Incense

Use an Incense: 10 Poké Balls

Take 3 snapshots of wild Psychic-type Pokémon: 10 Nanab Berries

REWARDS: Gothita encounter, 1000 XP, 500 Stardust

Misunderstood Mischief Page Two of Sixteen

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Misunderstood Mischief Page Three of Sixteen

Make 3 Curveball Throws: 15 Poké Balls

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon: 15 Great Balls

Earn 5000 Stardust: 3 Max Revives

REWARDS: Hoopa encounter, 1000 XP, 500 Stardust

Misunderstood Mischief Page Four of Sixteen

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Misunderstood Mischief Page Five of Sixteen

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Balls

Catch 20 Psychic-type Pokémon: Abra encounter

Evolve 3 Psychic-type Pokémon: 3 Revives

REWARDS: Wobbuffet encounter, 10 Hyper Potion, 10 Inkay Candies

Misunderstood Mischief Page Six of Sixteen

[AUTO-CLAIM] 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Misunderstood Mischief Page Seven of Sixteen

Take a snapshot of your Buddy: Furfrou encounter

Catch a Furfrou: 1 Fast TM

Earn a Heart with your Buddy: 1 Charged TM

REWARDS: Minccino encounter, 1 Unova Stone, 15 Furfrou Candies

Misunderstood Mischief Page Eight of Sixteen

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Misunderstood Mischief Page Nine of Sixteen

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws: 15 Slowpoke Candies

Transfer 30 Pokémon: Galarian Slowpoke encounter

Evolve one Slowpoke: 1990 XP

REWARDS: Shedinja encounter, 5 Max Potions, 40 Mega Slowbro Energy

Misunderstood Mischief Page Ten of Sixteen

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Misunderstood Mischief Page Eleven of Sixteen

Earn 3 Candies walking with Your Buddy: 10 Yamask Candy

Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokémon: 10 Phantump Candy

Catch 30 Dark-type Pokémon: 10 Pumpkaboo Candy

REWARDS: Mimikyu Costume Pikachu encounter, 15 Ultra Balls, 40 Mega Gengar Energy

Misunderstood Mischief Page Twelve of Sixteen

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Misunderstood Mischief Page Thirteen of Sixteen

Make a new friend: Meditite encounter

Send 10 Gifts to Friends: Chinchou encounter

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

REWARDS: Blitzle encounter, 1 Poffin, 10 Dedenne Candy

Misunderstood Mischief Page Fourteen of Sixteen

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Misunderstood Mischief Page Fifteen of Sixteen

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 1 Rocket Radar

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Leaders: 1 Super Rocket Radar

Defeat the Team GO Rocket boss: 1 Lucky Egg

REWARDS: Absol encounter, 2 Golden Razz Berries, 40 Mega Houndoom Energy

Misunderstood Mischief Page Sixteen of Sixteen

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2000 XP

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2000 XP

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2000 XP

REWARDS: Dusknoir encounter, 20 Hoopa Candy, Star Piece

It seems that the Special Research that will be unlocked in Pokémon GO for those who complete this questline will bring Hoopa Unbound to the game. Stay tuned for the official news when it drops!