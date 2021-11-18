Complete Tasks Of Misunderstood Mischief Research In Pokémon GO
The season-long, Hoopa-themed Misunderstood Mischief Special Research has now concluded in Pokémon GO. All sixteen pages of this questline which introduced the Mythical Hoopa to the game are now available. Let's get into the details because Pokémon GO players will have to complete this Special Research in order to unlock special, as-of-yet unannounced content at the end of the Season of Mischief.
Here is the fully updated tasks and rewards of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research in Pokémon GO:
Misunderstood Mischief Page One of Sixteen
- Make 10 Nice Throws: 1 Incense
- Use an Incense: 10 Poké Balls
- Take 3 snapshots of wild Psychic-type Pokémon: 10 Nanab Berries
- REWARDS: Gothita encounter, 1000 XP, 500 Stardust
Misunderstood Mischief Page Two of Sixteen
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP
Misunderstood Mischief Page Three of Sixteen
- Make 3 Curveball Throws: 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon: 15 Great Balls
- Earn 5000 Stardust: 3 Max Revives
- REWARDS: Hoopa encounter, 1000 XP, 500 Stardust
Misunderstood Mischief Page Four of Sixteen
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP
Misunderstood Mischief Page Five of Sixteen
- Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 20 Psychic-type Pokémon: Abra encounter
- Evolve 3 Psychic-type Pokémon: 3 Revives
- REWARDS: Wobbuffet encounter, 10 Hyper Potion, 10 Inkay Candies
Misunderstood Mischief Page Six of Sixteen
- [AUTO-CLAIM] 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP
Misunderstood Mischief Page Seven of Sixteen
- Take a snapshot of your Buddy: Furfrou encounter
- Catch a Furfrou: 1 Fast TM
- Earn a Heart with your Buddy: 1 Charged TM
- REWARDS: Minccino encounter, 1 Unova Stone, 15 Furfrou Candies
Misunderstood Mischief Page Eight of Sixteen
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP
Misunderstood Mischief Page Nine of Sixteen
- Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws: 15 Slowpoke Candies
- Transfer 30 Pokémon: Galarian Slowpoke encounter
- Evolve one Slowpoke: 1990 XP
- REWARDS: Shedinja encounter, 5 Max Potions, 40 Mega Slowbro Energy
Misunderstood Mischief Page Ten of Sixteen
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP
Misunderstood Mischief Page Eleven of Sixteen
- Earn 3 Candies walking with Your Buddy: 10 Yamask Candy
- Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokémon: 10 Phantump Candy
- Catch 30 Dark-type Pokémon: 10 Pumpkaboo Candy
- REWARDS: Mimikyu Costume Pikachu encounter, 15 Ultra Balls, 40 Mega Gengar Energy
Misunderstood Mischief Page Twelve of Sixteen
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP
Misunderstood Mischief Page Thirteen of Sixteen
- Make a new friend: Meditite encounter
- Send 10 Gifts to Friends: Chinchou encounter
- Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon: 2 Silver Pinap Berries
- REWARDS: Blitzle encounter, 1 Poffin, 10 Dedenne Candy
Misunderstood Mischief Page Fourteen of Sixteen
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP
Misunderstood Mischief Page Fifteen of Sixteen
- Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 1 Rocket Radar
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Leaders: 1 Super Rocket Radar
- Defeat the Team GO Rocket boss: 1 Lucky Egg
- REWARDS: Absol encounter, 2 Golden Razz Berries, 40 Mega Houndoom Energy
Misunderstood Mischief Page Sixteen of Sixteen
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 2000 XP
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 2000 XP
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 2000 XP
- REWARDS: Dusknoir encounter, 20 Hoopa Candy, Star Piece
It seems that the Special Research that will be unlocked in Pokémon GO for those who complete this questline will bring Hoopa Unbound to the game. Stay tuned for the official news when it drops!