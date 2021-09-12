Conway: Disappearance At Dahlia View Will Release November 2nd

Sold Out Games and White Paper Games will be releasing Conway: Disappearance At Dahlia View for PC and consoles on November 2nd. This is a 1950's thriller mystery game inspired by the classic Alfred Hitchcock film Rear Window. In this game you'll play a retired detective who decides to open up a case of his own on events happening in his own England neighborhood. You'll be seeing out the truth behind the disappearance of 8-year-old Charlotte May as you observe and investigate you own neighbors from the apartment window and question their behavior. We have more info for you below along with the latest trailer for the game.

Sometimes it takes a nightmare to wake a place like Dahlia View. Lead the investigation into a missing child and discover the dark secret of Dahlia View in this story-driven observational thriller from the creators of The Occupation and Ether One.

Conway: Disappearance At Dahlia View is a gripping observational thriller set in 1950s England. When 8-year-old Charlotte May is reported missing from Dahlia View, retired detective Robert Conway searches for the truth behind her disappearance, observing his neighbours from his apartment window and questioning their behaviour. As suspicions escalate, Conway launches his own investigation into Charlotte May's disappearance, following leads, uncovering new evidence and piecing the case together on an unpredictable path to the truth.

Experience a tense and emotional story in an all-new detective thriller from White Paper Games, the creators of The Occupation and Ether One. Lead the investigation into a missing person as Robert Conway, a retired detective living in Dahlia View. Observe the actions of Dahlia View's residents to uncover clues, study suspicious behaviour and gain new leads. Explore Dahlia View, solve puzzles and investigate residents to discover new evidence, profile suspects and piece together your investigation.