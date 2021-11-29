Core Keeper Will Be Launching Its Open Alpha On December 1st

Publisher Sold Out and developer Pugstorm revealed today that Core Keeper will launch an Open Alpha this coming Wednesday. This will be a limited-time event as it will start on December 1st and run all the way through December 14th, as you'll be able to download and play the game directly from Steam. This entire Alpha is set to give you some freedom to play around and test everything for the developers, as you end up getting an early look at some of the base-building, combat, mining, cooking, and crafting mechanics. And in case you wanna play with friends, this will also have up to 8-player online co-op support, so you and a group can test the entire system out and explore together. Have fun on Wednesday!

Releasing on Steam Early Access in early 2022, Core Keeper is a 1-8 player mining sandbox adventure set in an ancient cavern of creatures, resources and trinkets. Players will mine relics and resources to build their base, craft new equipment and survive. Defeat giant monsters, discover hidden secrets, farm crops, cook new recipes and explore a procedurally generated underground world to unravel the mystery of the ancient Core. In Core Keeper players can: Mine resources – Explore a vast underground cave of endless resources. Mine and collect resources, discover hidden crystals, fossils and trinkets, and survive a procedurally generated underground world.

– Explore a vast underground cave of endless resources. Mine and collect resources, discover hidden crystals, fossils and trinkets, and survive a procedurally generated underground world. Power up the Core – Craft new equipment and technology, build a base, defeat giant monsters and power up the Core.

– Craft new equipment and technology, build a base, defeat giant monsters and power up the Core. Craft items & equipment – Customize an explorer and craft new items, armour and equipment to venture further into the cave.

– Customize an explorer and craft new items, armour and equipment to venture further into the cave. Grow crops – Plant seeds and nurture crops to grow food or combine ingredients in the cooking pot to discover tasty new recipes with powerful buffs.

– Plant seeds and nurture crops to grow food or combine ingredients in the cooking pot to discover tasty new recipes with powerful buffs. Discover an ancient world – Explore living biomes and fight cavernous creatures in a simulated underground ecosystem.

– Explore living biomes and fight cavernous creatures in a simulated underground ecosystem. Team up – Work with others to fight, farm, craft and survive in a 1-8 player adventure.

