CORSAIR Officially Acquires EpocCam App & Software

CORSAIR revealed this week that the company has officially acquired the EpocCam app and software under the Elgato brand. If you're unfamiliar with the app itself, this is basically an all-in-one setup for people who wish to turn their mobile devices into a webcam. Which makes it ideal for people who wish to broadcast themselves over Twitch or YouTube live in a pinch, or when they want to do IRL streaming. The app has become popular since it was launched, primarily because it's pretty easy to set up and use with little hiccups or intrusion, and it works with both iOS and Android, as well as both PC and Mac. Which makes it totally understandable why the company would want to add them to the fold. you can read CORSAIR's official statement below as we now wait to see what the company does with their newly-acquired software from here.

EpocCam is one of the leading video apps in the Apple App Store with over 5 million downloads, allowing users to easily turn their iOS device, such as an iPhone or iPad, into a wireless high definition webcam for Windows and macOS. EpocCam works seamlessly with major video applications such as Zoom, Skype, OBS Studio, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams to chat, stream, or record in HD resolution. EpocCam will join CORSAIR under its Elgato subsidiary to further expand its content creator product portfolio, with EpocCam creator and lead developer Sami Grohn joining Elgato as Principal Software Engineer. As a first step forward together, Elgato today relaunched EpocCam for iOS. Featuring a new digital presence and user experience, EpocCam has been integrated into the wider Elgato ecosystem of content creation tools, allowing users to stream, record, collaborate, and look just as polished online as they do in person. Further exciting updates to EpocCam are already in development.