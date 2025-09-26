Posted in: Crimson Desert, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Crimson Desert, Tokyo Game Show 2025

Crimson Desert Confirmed For Launch in March 2026

Crimson Desert has been given a March 2026 launch date, as the game will also have several different editions for you to choose from

Article Summary Crimson Desert officially launches in March 2026, with multiple editions available for pre-order soon.

Set in the war-torn continent of Pywel, explore diverse locations and engage in epic battles.

Combines narrative-driven single-player adventure with online multiplayer elements on PC and console.

Follow Kliff and the Greymane Free Company in a gripping saga of survival, heroism, and conflict.

Pearl Abyss announced during the State of Play video ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2025 that Crimson Desert will be released next March. The news came with a new trailer, along with word of several different physical editions that will be released around the same time. You can learn more about those editions on their website, as they're all going up for pre-order via Plaion in the next few weeks. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will launch on March 19, 2025.

Crimson Desert

Welcome to the beautiful yet brutal continent of Pywel. From the snow-blasted mountains of Kweiden to the verdant expanses of Akapen and the towering ridges scattering the Crimson Desert, this land is a testament to nature's grandeur. Yet, amidst this beauty, the continent stands locked in war as factions vie for unprecedented power. Discover adventure, explore exciting locations, and fight thrilling battles as you travel across an incredible open world filled with wonder and mystery.

Crimson Desert is an upcoming open-world action-adventure being developed by Pearl Abyss for both console and PC, which will combine elements of narrative-driven single-player games with online multiplayer functionality. Built on Pearl Abyss' proprietary, next-gen engine, Crimson Desert will deliver high-fidelity graphics and game features and a highly immersive gameplay experience. A story of survival, Crimson Desert follows a group of struggling mercenaries and the many characters who cross their paths in the vast continent of Pywel. This is a world where heroes are made, but not without incredible hardship, pain, and perseverance. Through vibrant storytelling and intense action, Crimson Desert depicts realistic characters and narratives that revolve around the members of the Greymane Free Company fighting to achieve their noble mission. Experience the beautiful yet brutal continent of Pywel, where you will witness the conflicts and epic sagas surrounding Kliff, the leader of the Greymanes, as his mission takes him on an unforgettable journey.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!