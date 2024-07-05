Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero, Ratalaika Games, Shinyuden

Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero Arrives On Consoles Today

Ratalaika Games and Shinyuden have released Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero this morning, as it arrives on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.

Article Summary Ratalaika Games & Shinyuden release Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero on consoles.

First Shockman game featuring beat 'em up mechanics for action-packed gameplay.

8 stages of cybernetic chaos with unique enemies and co-op mode for 2 players.

New characters Raita & Azuki bring boxing and swordplay to intense boss battles.

Indie game publisher Ratalaika Games and Shinyuden have released their latest game, Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero, for consoles today. The game takes cues from mid-90s gaming as you're getting a 2D side-scrolling retro action title where two bionic heroes team up to try and save the world together. The bonus to this game is that it's the first in the Shockman franchise to come with beat 'em up mechanics, so you'll be getting into more fights than normal. We have more info for you below and the latest game trailer above, as the title is available right now.

Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero

Dr. Gotokuji's newly invented engine has been stolen by the evil B.B. Dan group! They have begun to invade the city using their cyber henchmen under the orders of their leader, the mad scientist Dr. Shen Kung! It's up to the powerful duo of Raita and Azuki to put an end to all havoc. In this action title, you'll go through 8 stages filled with unique enemies and big boss fights. Available officially in English for the first time digitally – this game is easy to play but challenging to master. Grab a friend to enjoy the two-player mode to unleash powerful team attacks! Like in all the previous entries in the series, the game includes a superb 2-player co-op mode.

Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero features brand-new heroes, unique stages, and action and gameplay that marks it down as something really different! Players take control of either Raita or Azuki's unique fighting techniques and beam attacks. Raita fights like a boxer, using physical attacks, while Azuki fights with a sword, together with some slick combo moves. On top of the normal attack, the characters can release a powerful beam attack (hold down the attack button to charge).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!