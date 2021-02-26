Datamine Suggests Form-Changing Coming To Pokémon GO

A new datamine into Pokémon GO has revealed quite an interesting feature added to the game's code. Now, datamined information isn't news nor is it explicit confirmation, but generally the features we see pop up in these does indeed end up in the game in some way. Let's take a look at the information discovered.

Heads up… this might be a bit brain-breaking to read at first. Here is the datamined code, courtesy of Pokémon GO Hub:

FormChangeReflection ChangePokemonFormProto ChangePokemonFormOutProto .get_ChangedPokemon .set_ChangedPokemon ChangedPokemonFieldNumber changedPokemon_ ChangedPokemon ERROR_POKEMON_MISSING ERROR_INSUFFICIENT_RESOURCES ERROR_QUEST_INCOMPLETE ERROR_POKEMON_CANNOT_CHANGE ERROR_POKEMON_DEPLOYED get_FormChange CHANGE_POKEMON_FORM .get_FormChangeSettings .set_FormChangeSettings FormChangeProto .get_AvailableForm .set_StardustCost .get_ItemCost .set_ItemCost .get_QuestRequirement .get_NumPokemonFormChanges .set_NumPokemonFormChanges formChangeFxPrefabReference formChangeFxOffset formChangeModelSwapDelaySeconds formChangeAnimationDelaySeconds QUEST_CHANGE_POKEMON_FORM

Those familiar with datamined text may be able to identify some of this information. What we're seeing here is a new mechanic, animation, badge, and Special (or Timed) Research related to Form Changing.

This could mean a lot of different things. Here are some ideas:

Pokémon like Giratina which have two different Formes may be able to switch back and forth at some sort of energy or item cost.

Mega Evolved Pokémon may be able to permanently take on their Mega Form. (This is likely not the case here, but there was a bit of information about this referenced in a previous datamine.)

A new Pokémon with an insane amount of Formes such as Arceus may be able to exclusively use this mechanic.

There are many ways this can be implemented if it does indeed get added to the game. I would very much expect it to, though, as the other bit of information uncovered in this exact same datamine was officially announced today by Niantic:

Trading Pokémon will have a chance of rewarding a Candy XL for the Pokémon you've traded. The chance of receiving a Candy XL will increase the greater the distance between Pokémon catch locations is. Walking with your Buddy Pokémon will now have a chance of earning you a Candy XL. Catching Legendary, Mythical, or evolved Pokémon is now guaranteed to reward you with Candy XL.