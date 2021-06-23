D&D Live 2021 Will Have WWE Superstars Playing The Chaos Carnival

Wizards of the Coast revealed another live game happening at D&D Live 2021 as several WWE superstars will jump into The Chaos Carnival. The new game will be DM'd by Aabria Iyengar as she takes Xavier Woods, Ember Moon, MACE, and Tyler Breeze down a twisted Dungeons & Dragons adventure as part of the festivities happening that weekend. The players have chosen Connor's Cure as the charity they will be raising money for during the event. You can read more about the game below as we wait to see what time the game will run.

Xavier Woods : A jack-of-all-trades, this Georgia native is both WWE Superstar and G4 host. Woods combines brain power with star power to be one of WWE's most versatile Superstars.

Ember Moon: Ember Moon's rapid ascension up the ranks of WWE is owed to the three attributes that she says define her best: Skill, honor, and heart. You can bet the War Goddess will bring all three of those attributes to the table.

MACE: Part of the masked group of Retribution, MACE will undoubtedly bring an unsettling sense of danger to an already nefarious storyline at the table.

Tyler Breeze: Don't let the nickname Prince Pretty fool you – Tyler Breeze is as deadly as they come. Other players at the table will need to be cautious as they navigate with the selfie stunner rolling the dice. Leading the table on its quest for completion is Dungeon Master Aabria Iyengar, who will help the WWE Superstars navigate the Chaos Carnival. "It's no coincidence that the storyline I have prepared for WWE Superstars involves high-flying attractions and wildly dangerous stakes," said Dungeon Master, Aabira Iyengar. "Each player at the table lost something precious to them at the Chaos Carnival years ago…can they unravel the secrets below the Big Top before they become the next main attraction?"