DE-EXIT – Eternal Matters Confirmed For Mid-April Release Check out the latest trailer for DE-EXIT - Eternal Matters as the game comes to Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store next month.

Indie developer SandBloom Studio and publisher HandyGames confirmed that DE-EXIT – Eternal Matters will be released on multiple PC platforms in April. The game has been teased for a minute as the team are taking you through a journey of the afterlife that you can experience in an interesting cubist design. The game will be released on April 14th, 2023, for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, as well as for PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

"Embark onto a surrealistic afterlife journey to discover the secrets of the broken and mysterious Plane of Memory in this atmospheric light adventure with a hint of stealth. Explore a warm, voxel world with an intense cinematic approach. Dive into this deep reflexive experience, meet its inhabitants, and save the day!"

A Cinematic Voxel Experience: DE-EXIT embraces the clash of minimalistic voxel aesthetic and simple textures on one side, complex cinematographic features, more realistic VFX, and even motion capture animation on the other. A Mysterious Journey into a New World: You wake up in a new and intriguing, and surrealistic world. Where are you? What are you doing here? Why does everything seem so different? Commence a voyage full of questions, and broken worlds but hopeful people. Of strange, unexpected sights and grandiose sceneries. Discover what happened to the Plane of Memory and help fix it.

The Story is the Core: Set out in a thrilling journey where puzzles, stealth, platforming, and action work as tools to potentiate cinematography, story, and setting.

A Reflection about Death and the Afterlife: Death tends to be a taboo subject. With DE-EXIT, we want to open the discussion around these fascinating topics from a more positive perspective than we usually do. You will be able to experience and hear about death from plenty of different perspectives. We hope that you will enjoy our ode to life.