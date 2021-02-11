Dead By Daylight Receives Its Latest Tome In New Update

Tome VI: Divergence

This Tome explores the paradox of life – the contradictions of our past, present and future selves. Players can unlock memories for Yui Kimura, The Nurse and the Observer.

In the latest Archives release, Yui has a recurring nightmare where she is confronted with all the versions of herself that might have been had she made different choices in her life. Versions where she never left Hida to pursue her dreams. Versions where she found a safe and secure job and slowly forgot her dreams. Versions—darker versions, killer versions—where she crossed the line and murdered the man who assaulted her instead of turning him over to the police.

This Tome ultimately explores The Butterfly Effect, or what The Observer calls the Avalanche Effect, when one seemingly insignificant choice triggers the debacle of everything we take for granted and hold to be true. As always, players can get their hands on fabulous outfits available in the Free track as well as exclusive outfits for The Nurse, Yui, The Oni, Claudette and Felix, as part of the Premium Track.