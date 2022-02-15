Dead By Daylight Reveals Next Major Killer With Sadako Rising

Behaviour Interactive has officially revealed the next major killer coming to Dead By Daylight as Sadako will arrive this March. Better known to western audiences as The Ring Girl, she will be known in the game as The Onryō, where she joins the roster of terrifying villains that you can play to hunt down survivors trying to escape. Speaking of survivors, pulling from the same lore is Yoichi Asakawa, who in the film and novel is a seven-year-old child, but in this game, he will be added as a teenage version as they explore an alternate version of the character we never saw. You can read more about both characters below as they will be added to the game on March 8th, 2022.

Slowly crawling out of the stagnant water of her well to haunt her victims is the new Killer Sadako, known in game as The Onryō. With immense powers and a fearsome temper, Sadako was left to perish and rot in a watery grave. Gifted with otherworldly power, her violent wrath manifested into a cursed videotape that allowed her to appear before the viewers, to curse them and leave them dead, their faces twisted in a mask of terror. The Onryō's fury is so profound that Survivors will soon find themselves condemned to a haunting fate. Though the flickering glow of a television has long been a source of comfort, the mere sight of one will soon send shivers down their spine. Haunted by memories of loss, darkened by the shadow of evil. His journey is far from over. No stranger to Sadako's fury is Yoichi Asakawa, whose young life was forever altered by The Onryō's rage. First introduced to fans as a boy in the original 1998 Ringu movie, Yoichi is the only hero of the cult Japanese franchise to ever have made it alive after facing Sadako's anger. His reappearance in Dead By Daylight is thus the first occasion for fans to reconnect with the beloved child more than 20 years after his escape and finally know what came of him. Now a respected marine biologist, his story continues as his search for answers drove him through treacherous waters, deep into a realm beyond rational understanding.

"Ringu introduces psychological horror to our game, which is very different from the slasher style our fans are used to. They can expect Sadako to come with creepy and surprising gameplay mechanics that are not found in other Killers", shares Dave Richard, Creative Director, Dead By Daylight. "Survivors beware, she will freak you out! To be granted the trust by Kadokawa to finish the story of Yoichi Asakawa is one of the greatest honours for me. Choosing to finally reveal a long-expected untold story via a video game is a bold decision that speaks to the importance of our medium in today's pop culture." "I am very honored that this very iconic horror character from Japan will step into the Fog. Sadako, with her long black hair and white dress, is a tragic woman, beautiful and dignified, yet she pulls you into her quiet terror. The Dead by Daylight team did a great job in representing her characteristics in the game. I am convinced that it will be a chapter unlike any other. In addition to the new Killer Sadako, there are many other items that evoke the world of Ringu. I hope that players will be thrilled to see how they fit into the game, whilst they tremble at the sight of them", shared Reiko Imayasu, Producer, Kadokawa Corporation.