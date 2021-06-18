Death's Gambit: Afterlife Will Be Released On Nintendo Switch

Serenity Forge reveals this past week in the middle of all the gaming streams that Death's Gambit: Afterlife will be released on Nintendo Switch. Following the success of its initial release, the game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch with several new features and changes to make it new and different for old and new players. This includes reworked movement, fine-tuned encounters, new bosses, levels, and more in the finer details that the team hasn't revealed yet. The release doesn't have a date yet, but you can check out the latest trailer below.

Death's Gambit: Afterlife is a 2D action metroidvania that builds on and refines the original Death's Gambit experience. Play as Sorun, once a soldier of the Great Expedition, now an agent of Death. In your journey through Siradon, you'll discover an array of new equipment and abilities, explore vast new environments, and fight through a plethora of new foes to keep you on the edge of your seat. In most stories, death is the end of a journey; in this tale of regret and ruin, though, Death is just the beginning. Play as Sorun, once a soldier of the Great Expedition, now an agent of Death. In your journey through Siradon, you'll discover an array of new equipment and abilities, explore vast new environments, and fight through a plethora of new foes to keep you on the edge of your seat. A complete mechanical revamp, including fine-tuned encounters, improved movement and expanded crafting

Alternate endings to achieve as the story progresses

Over 30 weapons total, with new talents for each weapon

6 new bosses to fight, on top of the original 14

A massively expanded new world to explore, adding 10 new levels to the original 11

A new map to navigate Siradon

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Death's Gambit: Afterlife – Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/49zecx2wWe4)