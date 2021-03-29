Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition Is Coming To Switch In April

Some fun news for Nintendo Switch owners as Chibig is bringing Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition to the console in April. The game has already been released on almost every other platform out there, so it's cool to finally see it come over to Nintendo's console this year. But the devs are going the extra mile for this one as the content for the game will be the same as PC, but will have specialized DLC made specifically for the Switch so that those who own this version have a unique experience. You can read up on it more here as the game will be released on April 15th, 2021.

Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition is a relaxing farming adventure where you will have to take care of your tiny planet. Farm, craft, and fight monsters to make your home a special place and help others with their quest. Discover the story of Arco in this single-player experience; a tale about growing up, helping others, and revealing the secrets that lie on the heart of your planet. Customize your planet with trees, plants, crops, flowers, and structures, and take care of your farm animals.

Discover how the whole planet changes through Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter. Each crop will only be available in certain seasons.

Over 12 characters to meet and befriend.

Day and night cycle that has an effect on the world with natural elements like meteor showers, storms, shooting stars, aurora borealis, or hurricane winds.

More than 100 quests to uncover the secrets that the heart of your planet holds.

Cute graphics and a relaxing soundtrack will allow you to ease up the bustling daily routine and relax while you play.

Same shared universe as Summer in Mara, so players from that game will see familiar characters and locations.