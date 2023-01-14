Desktop Dungeons: Rewind – Daily Demo Set For January 25th Release The latest entry in the dungeon crawling series, Desktop Dungeons: Rewind - Daily Demo is set to come out later this month.

Publisher Prismatika and developer QCF Design revealed that Desktop Dungeons: Rewind – Daily Demo will be released on January 25th. The latest entry into the series, this version of the game will have you playing procedurally generated challenges designed to be massive dungeon crawlers that will put your fortitude to the test. Every skill you have as a player and everything you're characters know will be put to the test in this challenging game where wits will serve you best. What's more, the Daily Demo version comes with some new modes and surprises to keep veterans of the previous games on their toes. We got more info and the latest trailer below.

"Founding a new kingdom isn't easy: it takes cunning, hard work, and lots and lots of gold. How will you pay for the outrageously overpriced taverns and banks? Better descend into the dungeons and steal riches from the deadly inhabitants any way you can. A fresh, deliciously devious dungeon and class combo will be served-up daily, in which players will need to explore, strategize, test their skills, plan their approach to heal their hero, and obliterate bloodthirsty enemies to emerge victorious with a hoard of treasure. Be careful though, intrepid explorers only get one run per day, and every move could be their last!"

Daily Challenge – This demo will refresh with a new dungeon and throw a new class at you every day. That's right! Every single day you'll get a chance to get rich… or die trying!

– This demo will refresh with a new dungeon and throw a new class at you every day. That's right! Every single day you'll get a chance to get rich… or die trying! Daily Demo Leaderboard – Achieve eternal glory and rise to the top of the daily leaderboard, compare your results, and prove to your friends that you are the ultimate dungeon master!

– Achieve eternal glory and rise to the top of the daily leaderboard, compare your results, and prove to your friends that you are the ultimate dungeon master! Daily Healing by Exploring – Reveal hidden terrain to regain health and mana. But plan your route carefully or you'll have nothing left to face the final enemy!