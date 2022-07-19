Diablo Immortal Adds Awaited Class Change Update Today

Blizzard Entertainment has a new update launching into Diablo Immortal today that will bring Class Change into the mix and more. The update will allow you to change over to whatever class you see fit, but the changes come with risks/rewards depending on what you want to do. It's not just a simple swap-out, especially if you've been building on that character. Moreover, they have added a limited-time event to the Adventurer's Path, a new Helliquary Boss, a new Hungering Moon limited-time event, and more. We have info on the class change below, but the full details can be read here.

In Diablo games, your journey begins with an important choice: which class will you play as? To alleviate some of the pressure associated with this choice, and to equip players with increased flexibility in how they play, we're adding a new Class Change mechanic to Diablo Immortal. After being up close and personal as a Barbarian, perhaps you're ready to sheathe your swords and manipulate arcane forces from afar as a Wizard. Class Change presents an opportunity for a fresh start while maintaining most of your previous progress. To experience Sanctuary anew as a different class, visit the Shifting Flames brazier in Westmarch to begin. Below are a few rules surrounding the Class Change mechanic: Class Change becomes available for a character beginning at level 35.

You may change your class once every seven days and at no cost—there is also a one-time option to immediately revert to your previous class, skipping the seven-day waiting period. There are no current plans to allow players to purchase the ability to change classes more frequently.

When you change to each class for the first time, you can set the appearance of your character and receive a full reset of your Paragon Trees.

Upon changing to each class for the first time, you will be granted placeholder gear. The placeholder gear will have an equivalent rank to the previously equipped gear of your last class.

All Clan, Warband and other social group affiliations will carry over.

Some class-specific cosmetics and gear will not carry over when you change classes. All gear equipped to your previous class will be available in your inventory. Any cosmetics owned for a class will be retained on that class and will be available upon changing back to it.