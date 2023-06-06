Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Diancie, Niantic, pokemon go, pokemon go fest, Pokémon GO Fest 2023

Diancie, New Shinies, & More Debut At Pokémon GO Fest 2023: NYC

Pokémon GO Fest 2023 comes to New York City this summer. Diancie, Shiny Skrelp, Shiny Golett, and more are now confirmed for this mega event.

It has now been confirmed: Diancie, Carbink, Shiny Skrelp, and Shiny Golett will debut at Pokémon GO Fest 2023: New York City. Let's get into the details.

Niantic has announced the following new details for Pokémon GO Fest 2023:

Pokémon GO Fest is taking over beautiful Randall's Island Park! Explore this expansive waterfront oasis and enjoy real-world habitats, photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise, and more alongside thousands of fellow Trainers. Attendees will enjoy glittering gameplay, beautiful bonuses, and hidden surprises

This is a clear tie to not only the Season of Hidden Gems but also the Mythical Pokémon that we all knew was coming in GO Fest 2023 due to Niantic's copious hints. We now have confirmation, in text, that Diancie will be released. Niantic says:

This year, the Mythical Pokémon Diancie–the Jewel Pokémon– is the crown jewel of the event and will make their appearance for the first time. Trainers will also be able to encounter Carbink!

Carbink's release was teased in the Season of Hidden Gems announcement, and now we have confirmation that this new species will also be a GO Fest 2023 release.

Now, we have information on the Regional that will be available as well:

Sigilyph, the Avianoid Pokemon, will appear during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: New York City! This Pokémon is typically only found around Greece and Egypt!

No word on if Sigilyph will be Shiny, but I'd find it absolutely bizarre if it wasn't. We do have confirmation that two other species will make their Shiny debut at GO Fest's New York event:

Trainers who attend Pokémon GO Fest 2023: New York City will be able to encounter Shiny Golett and Shiny Skrelp for the first time in Pokémon GO—if they're lucky! Shiny Unown "!" will also make its first appearance in the Americas at the event, after debuting during the Pokémon GO Fest events hosted in London and Osaka.

Other new announcements include:

Pikachu and Eevee will be at Randall's Island Park for a special real-life photo opportunity—take a photo with them to commemorate your trip All attendees will receive the following bonuses and rewards between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m, anywhere in New York City on their ticketed day! 1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event Up to 6 Special Trades can be made during the day on your ticket—no matter where you are in New York City! Reduced Stardust cost for Trades Up to 9 additional free Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms 2× Catch Candy

For those who missed the overall details, here is our initial breakdown of the earlier Pokémon GO Fest announcement:

London at Brickwell Park from August 4th, 2023 – August 6th, 2023. Trainers can pick one day.

Osaka at Expo'70 Second Location from August 4th, 2023 – August 6th, 2023. Trainers can pick one day.

New York at Randall's Island Park from August 18th, 2023 – August 20th, 2023. Trainers can pick one day.

Pokémon GO Fest Global as a digital remote event from August 26th – August 27th, 10 AM – 6 PM. There is a pre-order bonus of two bonus Timed Research questlines for those who purchase before July 5th.

Details for these Pokémon GO Fest in-person events include:

Tickets purchased for in-person events include both the Park Experience and the City Experience

The Park Experience leads to a choice between Morning Park Experience and Afternoon Park Experience

Optional add-ons include: Raid Lover bonuses from Friday to Sunday include: Up to 18 free Raid Passes per day from Gyms 6 additional Candy for catching Pokémon in Tier Five and Mega Raids Three additional Candy XL from catching Pokémon in Tier Five and Mega Raids Egg-Thustiast bonuses from Friday to Sunday include: 1/4 Egg Hatch distance Increased chance of receiving 10KM Eggs Triple Hatch XP Triple Hatch Stardust Triple Hatch Candy

Citywide Gameplay

T-Shirt Pre-Order

Tickets can be ordered here.

