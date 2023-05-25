Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Golden Frieza SPR Dragon Ball Super Card Game will soon release Resurgence, a new expansion that will give a Super Rare and Special Rare to Golden Frieza.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super as well as Dead Zone, the first Z-era movie which featured Garlic Jr. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Yellow-colored section of this upcoming set.

We previously showed off Golden Frieza, Evolved Emperor as a Super Rare (SR) card. Now, we see the Special Rare (SPR) version of the card. These cards show off a different piece of artwork as well as a dramatically increased level of gold-stamped foil. The gold foil goes quite well with the color palette of… you guessed it, Golden Frieza. This is Frieza's fifth form and, for a while, we thought it would be his new final form. However, the manga has now introduced a new sixth form called Black Frieza.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

