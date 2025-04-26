Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Discrete Orange, Incube8 Games, Tardigrade

Discrete Orange Announced As Game Boy Advance Cartridge

Discrete Orange was announced for the Game Boy Advance this week, as the game will be getting a physical cartridge for the pocket console

Navigate 20 challenging levels collecting chocolates in a colorful and strategic world.

Available in both a collectible cartridge and digital edition, launching this July.

Try the free demo with the first three levels to experience the game’s strategic depth.

Retro game developer Tardigrade and publisher Incube8 Games have announced they will release their latest game, Discrete Orange, as a physical cartridge for the Game Boy Advance. This is a puzzle platforming title in which you move a couple frames at a time on the screen, and you'll have to put together the right combination of movements to get across the level. Some are simplistic and can be solved easily, others will take some time are you may end up repeating yourself a few times. You can try a free digital-only demo right now, as both a digital and physical GBA copy will be released in early July.

Discrete Orange

Discrete Orange is a puzzle-platformer featuring a one-of-a-kind gameplay mechanic. The action unfolds in a discrete, turn-based world, where all movement is non-continuous. Answering the call for adventure and their love of sweets, a cute little Orange embarks on a mission to refill its chocolate stash, scattered across 20 puzzle-filled levels. In this world, enemies and platforms only move when the Orange moves, turning each step into a strategic and fun challenge.

Puzzle-platformer with a unique turn-based movement system.

20 challenging puzzle-platforming levels.

Five chocolates to find on each level.

Step counter and ranking at the end of each level.

Playtime counter available at the end of the game for speedrunners.

Platforms and enemies respond only to the player's actions, adding strategic depth.

Set in a charming and colorful world with a cute orange protagonist.

Designed for fans of puzzles and lighthearted, visually delightful experiences.

Release Editions

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Sealed box

Clear Grey cartridge

Clear black cartridge protector

Instruction booklet

Discrete Orange sticker sheet

Digital Edition ($9.99)

Game ROM

PDF instruction booklet

Game cover art

Digital Edition – Demo ($0)

Game ROM with the 3 first levels

PDF instruction booklet

Game cover art

