Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia Celebrates 5th Anniversary Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia celebrates five years in style with a plethora of events you can take part in this month.

Square Enix has launched the 5th Anniversary event for Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia, celebrating the milestone with several new additions. There will be daily campaigns, a couple of anniversary events, a special draw, login bonuses, double XP for all characters in the game, and more as they kick everything off today and have the event run until March 2nd, 2023. We have the full notes from the developers below, as you can jump in on the event now.

– Various new bonuses are available to help new players start their adventures in Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia. Now until March 2 (UTC), new players who have yet to complete Chapter 1, "Primus Island," will receive additional rewards, including 20,000 Gems, 250 EX Power Orbs, 250 EX Guard Orbs, and more for completing the chapter. Also, from January 31, new chests will be added to the New Warrior Gem Sales, available for purchase for 14 days upon players' first login or account creation. These chest sets include Draw Tickets x20 or x80, which allows players to draw for more weapons. Anniversary Sticker and Status Badges – A new animated 5th Anniversary Sticker that can be used during Co-op Battles will be available in-game now until March 2 (UTC), alongside six new Status Badges. Two Status Badge Icons will be added permanently to the Badge Token Exchange, and one Status Badge will be given out for free via Login Bonus until March 2. The remaining three of the six new Status Badges can be obtained by clearing anniversary events, including Crevasse Normal and Hard until February 14th and "Dare 2 Defy" until March 13.