Do Trainers Dream Of Electric Sheep? It's Mareep Day In Pokémon GO

If you haven't yet caught a cotton candy sheep in Pokémon GO, now may be your time. Today is Mareep Incense Day in Pokémon GO, which will offer increased chances at getting this Pokémon as well as rotating hours that will boost Dragon-type and Electric-type species.

Mareep Incense Day will run Community Day style in its hours, lasting from 11 AM through 5 PM local time in Pokémon GO today, January 24th, 2021. The full details include:

During this event, Incense will attract more Mareep, and you could even encounter a Shiny Mareep if you're lucky! Evolve Flaaffy (the evolved form of Mareep) during the event to get an Ampharos that knows the previously Community Day–exclusive attack Dragon Pulse!

Don't pass up this opportunity to get a Dragon Pulse Ampharos. This move was previously not a game-changer, but with the release of Mega Ampharos as a dual Electric/Dragon-type, we will now have a Dragon-type Ampharos with a Dragon-type attack, which will give it STAB: Same Type Attack Bonus. This is going to be essential for those wanting to use Mega Ampharos.

An event-exclusive 1 PokéCoin bundle featuring three Incense will also be available to pick up in the shop. In addition to Mareep, different Pokémon will be attracted to Incense at different times. During times that feature Electric-type Pokémon, you might encounter Pikachu, Magnemite, Voltorb, Chinchou, Mareep, Plusle, and Minun. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Stunfisk!

This is significant for those players who aren't getting out there and doing Field Research found at Pokéstop tasks. Minun and Plusle are only currently found in Pokéstop tasks and one must catch them to complete the Hoenn Collection Challenge. The Electric hours of this Incense Day will offer players a chance at completing that part of the Challenge without having to spin PokéStops.

During Dragon-type hours, Dragon-type Pokémon and Pokémon that evolve into Dragon-type Pokémon will be attracted to Incense, including Horsea, Dratini, Mareep, Trapinch, Vibrava, and Swablu. If you're lucky, you could encounter a Bagon!

Like Plusle and Minun, Bagon is needed for the Collection Challenge. It is also in raids so many will already have this done, but these Dragon hours will offer a chance at completing this aspect of the Collection Challenge without spending a raid pass.

The breakdown of the hours for the event include:

From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.: Electric-types

From 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.: Dragon-types and Pokémon that evolve into Dragon-types

From 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.: Electric-types

From 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.: Dragon-types and Pokémon that evolve into Dragon-types