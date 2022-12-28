Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour Returns In March 2023

Bandai Namco revealed that they will be bringing back the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour this March to Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is currently scheduled to run from March 4th-5th, as they will take over The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas. An interesting choice considering they could have nabbed any of the casinos along the strip for a gathering or even the LVCC. The event will host both online and in-person competitions, serving as both an esports hub for three titles to have championship games, but also bring about some announcements and celebrations of all things gaming when it comes to the anime. We have preliminary details for the event below as we wait to hear about the finer details to this year's proceedings.

"After two online editions, the fan-focused event held thanks to the cooperation of Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Shueisha Inc. and Toei Animation Co. Ltd. will be the place for Dragon Ball fans worldwide to join and celebrate Dragon Ball with the news, showcases and tournaments on-site. In addition to these tournaments, the venue will have photocalls, Dragon Ball games and toys on display, game demos and more. Details will be announced over time on the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 official website. Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 will host several tournaments and finals:

Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour 2022/2023 Finals for which players all across the world are currently fighting to qualify.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game World Championship, where after proving their worth in Regional Finals, winners will compete to find out who is the strongest.

A special tournament on Dragon Ball Legends will also be held. It comes with a specific ruleset, "Special Pick Rule," which will see two players taking turns at picking three randomly displayed characters, choosing one for their own team, and one for their opponent's. They will do so until each has a team of six ready for the fight.