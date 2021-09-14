Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Reprint Reveal: SS3 Gogeta

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has revealed the cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box includes 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, four Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we check out some of the reprint cards that will be available in the Vault Power-Up Packs.

The main portion of the 2021 Anniversary Set focused heavily on Super Saiyan 4s, with multiple cards featuring SS4 Bardock, Gohan, Vegeta, and Goku. Even the set's leader featured SS4 Bardock. It makes sense, as this is the Dragon Ball Super Card Game's fourth anniversary. However, it's cool to see other forms of the Super Saiyan line get their due in this collection. Here, we have one of the most rare forms used in the manga and anime with Super Saiyan 3. Gogeta displays this form here, which was originally introduced by Goku during his first fight with Fat Buu.

Super Saiyan 3 is an iconic form despite how little it appears in canon material. Goku is its primary user and when Goten and Trunks fuse into Gotenks, they use it as Gotenks' most powerful form. However, the Saiyan transformations have now surpassed the energy-sucking Super Saiyan 3, with Vegeta and Goku both able to access divine power and obtain Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue. Even Future Trunks has accessed a strange power called Super Saiyan Rage that seems to be a powered-up version of Super Saiyan 2 that displayed more raw power than SS3 in the battle against Zamasu. We're not likely to see many new characters show off Super Saiyan 3 in any new anime or manga releases, so it's fun to see Dragon Ball Super Card Game keep the form in rotation with these cards.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Box is now available. Stay tuned for openings and product reviews of this collection.