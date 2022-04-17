Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Mythic Booster In April 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Mythic Booster, which were released in various products starting in December 2021 are doing in April 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT9-137: $30.14 SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT8-136: $28.78 Senzu Bean Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT1-053: $18.04 Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Parallel Foil Reprint BT9-137: $18.03 SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Parallel Foil Reprint BT8-136: $11.33 Koitsukai, Mechanical Courage Alt-Art Gold Stamped DB2-143: $7.96 Dimension Magic Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT5-050: $7.38 SS3 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire Alt-Art Gold Stamped P-308: $6.72 Koitsukai, Mechanical Courage Parallel Foil DB2-143: $7.96 Afterimage Technique Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT5-023: $5.14

The Alt-Art Gold Stamped SCRs have dropped a bit, but these should not be seen as standard set SCRs. As Alt-Art reprints, they don't pack the same value as main set Secret Rares. Prices are mostly standard here, but we have seen some value shifts. Senzu Bean Alt-Art Gold Stamped has increased in value, which is great for those selling these considering how easy Gold Alt-Arts are to pull from packs, considering you are guaranteed one in every pack. The cards that did go up in value are the Parallel Foil SCRs, but they remain quite affordable.