Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Mythic Booster In July 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Mythic Booster, which were released in December 2021, are doing now in July 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT9-137: $63.16 Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Parallel Foil Reprint BT9-137: $43.20 SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT8-136: $37.36 Senzu Bean Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT1-053: $19.90 SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Parallel Foil Reprint BT8-136: $10.05 Dimension Magic Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT5-050: $6.15 Koitsukai, Mechanical Courage Alt-Art Gold Stamped DB2-143: $5.53 SS3 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire Alt-Art Gold Stamped P-308: $4.35 SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Concentrated Destruction Alt-Art Gold Stamped DB2-001: $3.87 Afterimage Technique Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT5-023: $3.56

There has been little movement in this set after the recent spike we saw to the Cell Xeno SCRs. Those were originally relatively low in value but the recent surge of Cell cards in both Ultimate Deck 2022 and the latest set Ultimate Squad saw players intent on adding this to their Cell deck. The intention behind Mythic Booster was to make unobtainable cards easier to get for players while giving cool gold-stamped Alt-Arts for collectors, so I don't personally see value here getting much higher.