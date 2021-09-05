Dragon Ball Super Collector's Selection 2 Peek: Goku Holds Vegeta

Since its release, the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collections Selection Volume 1 has become one of the most sought-after and expensive products in the hobby's secondary market. Bandai offered this collection of hand-picked reprints with new, premium artwork on their website for a brief pre-order session. It only appeared through their Premium website and was never released in stores, which meant that many fans who didn't act in time missed out. Now, in the first episode of Dragon Ball Super Card Game Direct, producers of the cards began to reveal some of the artwork from the upcoming Collector's Selection Volume 2, which is likely to be another hot product. As Bandai runs their pre-orders, let's take a closer look at the cards that will appear in this premium product. This time, we'll take a look at a moment from an underrated Dragon Ball Z movie that shows Goku and Vegeta potentially at their closest.

Now, listen, it does suck a bit that the Dragon Ball Z movies didn't try at all to fit into the canon. Fusion Reborn has elements of it that would force it to take place during a very tight window in the Buu Saga and other elements (Gohan just chilling on Earth) that place it after. Regardless, it remains one of the best Goku and Vegeta stories ever told. I love seeing this moment, with Goku holding Vegeta up, showcased on the card. I saw in the announcement of this card that some Vegeta fans were frustrated that this is the only Vegeta card in the set and he is almost knocked out. Now, Vegeta is my A #1 favorite… but I absolutely love this card. It brings me back to the moment at the end of Fusion Reborn when Goku and Vegeta are parting after defeating Janemba. It's the most openly emotional these two have ever been with each other, as neither thinks they'll ever see the other again.

It's the simplest interaction, and this card distills it for me into a single image:

Vegeta, thanks.

For what? I should be thanking you, Kakarot.

Nah. What do you mean? I loved every minute.

So did we, you guys.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection Volume 2 is available for pre-order on Premium Bandai until October 25th, 2021 at 10 AM EDT.