Dragon Ball Super – Power Absorbed SPR Reveal: 18 & Goku Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new set Power Absorbed features a Special Rare card depicting a team up between Android 18 and Son Goku.

Bandai has released the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has quite a few strong themes, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber in a Prison Planet Saga-focused Black-section. Power Absorbed is also notable for sections of cards based on the Super 17 Saga, Krillin and Android 18's family, the Tournament of Power, and the Buu Saga. Now that this set has been released, Bleeding Cool will showcase cards from this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Today, let's take a look at some more art from the SPRs, or Special Rares, of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

The Dragon Ball GT-inspired section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed draws content from the Super 17 Saga. During that Saga, Android 17's mind is hijacked by Hell Fighter 17, and the two fuse to become the evil Super 17. Android 18 must fight against her brother when he takes on this new overpowered form. On this Special Rare card which is lined with golden foil, we see Android 18 in an unlikely team-up with Goku. They form a vengeful duo as they are fighting in the name of their shared loved one, Krillin, who dies (again) at the start of this arc.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.