Dragon Ball Super Previews 5th Anniversary Set: SS4 Goku SCR

It's that time of the year for Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Every year, Bandai celebrates the anniversary of DBSCG's launch with a special set. These sets are made up of a guaranteed set of cards as well as special reprints, which include alternate arts. This time around, the 5th Anniversary Set will include 97 cards with eighteen of them being new ones. These cards will be rendered in silver foil. There will also be two 5th Anniversary Bookster Packs and one SCR Pack, the latter of which has three Alternate Art versions of older Secret Rares with gold stamp and etched foil texture. There will also be a Revision Set of 35 errata cards, one of four types of collectible card sleeves, and a gold-stamped storage box. In honor of the release of this autumn wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at one of the Secret Rare cards from the 5th Anniversary Set.

All of the SCRs from Dragon Ball Super Card Game 5th Anniversary Set are Alternate Art reprints of previous SCRs. Because of the guaranteed nature of one SCR per box due to the SCR Packs, I would guess that the value of these cards will be far lower than standard Secret Rares. That doesn't mean that they're less cool, though. They give players and collectors a chance at what may have been previously difficult to obtain. Here, we have the Hyper Evolution Super Saiyan 4 Son Goku from the third main series set, Cross Worlds, reimagined with new, powerful artwork.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from this exciting 5th Anniversary Set. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.