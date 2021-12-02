Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: SSB Kaio-Ken Goku Reprint

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from the upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

That right there? That may be among the best cards in the set. And no, sorry Toppo, AKA Top, you Wilford Brimley-looking, Destroyer wanna-be acting, skipped-leg-day-looking ass, I don't mean you.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is heavily player-driven, far more so than other popular trading card hobbies. Pokémon TCG, for example, has just as many collectors (if not far, far, far more than) as players. That is not so with DBSCG, where the market value of a card almost entirely hinges on its playability. I think it's cards like this, though, which showcase an iconic character with artwork that absolutely stuns, that can reach out to lovers of the Dragon Ball anime and manga and bring them into the hobby. This Goku card recreates the technique where the powerful Saiyan would pair his Kaio-Ken technique with his Super Saiyan Blue transformation, multiplying his power at the great expense of his stamina and physical health. It might have ended up with Goku going through a ki-disorder storyline, but wow was it a stunning technique that is recaptured here with excellent art.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.