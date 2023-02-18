Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Super 17 Z-Awaken Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Power Absorbed features three Super 17 Z-Awaken with one showing the Heroes version that has aborbed 18.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Green-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Power Absorbed has been revealed to feature three Super 17 Z-Awaken cards: Ready to Absorb, Diabolical Union, and Bound By Blood. The Bound By Blood Z-Awaken may seem odd to those who have only seen Dragon Ball GT as Super 17 is pictured with blonde hair here in the style of Android 18. This form is shown in Dragon Ball Heroes, which shows Super 17 absorb Android 17. This form was previously shown in the Super 17, Sibling Absorbed SCR from Cross Spirits, where it was one of the set's three biggest chase cards.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.