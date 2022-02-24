Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Champa SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

This is why I think that Realm of the Gods is going to be an iconic set. It walks such a fine line of iconic and underrated with the moments and characters that it chooses. In the past, I have felt that Dragon Ball Super Card Game has dedicated too many major hits, especially SCRs, to non-canon characters which I thought took away from the overall strength of many sets. This especially impacted the start of the Unison Warrior BOOST series. We began to see course correction in 2021 with better choices for SCRs and SPRs with a greater focus on landmark moments from the show. Now that the ship has been steered in a stronger direction, it's nice to see SPRs dedicated to canon but underutilized characters like Champa, who looks both hilarious and badass on this card. This is one I'm going to be very excited to pull.

