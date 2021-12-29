Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Saiyans Evolve

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

One of the most interesting things that the Dragon Ball Super anime and manga have added to the mythos is the new transformations. We essentially got a whole new branch of possibilities added. Dragon Ball Z saw Saiyans begin their journey through the Super Saiyan transformations, with each main saga introducing a new main form starting with Goku's evolution into Super Saiyan during the Frieza Saga. The Cell Saga saw Gohan unlock Super Saiyan 2 and the Buu Saga saw Goku debut Super Saiyan 3. Super introduced God Ki, which set Goku and Vegeta down a whole new path. Super Saiyan God, obtained through ritual, was the first step. Then, Super Saiyan Blue (or Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, which for sure no one should actually say) saw the Saiyans figure out how to go Super Saiyan while using God Ki. Then, the Tournament of Power saw Goku break through his limits to obtain Ultra Instinct, while Vegeta progressed the Super Saiyan Blue form with Super Saiyan Blue Evolved (or Super Saiyan Blue Evolution). Later, in the manga, Vegeta would obtain Ultra Ego, essentially the opposite of Ultra Instinct, showing the two main heroes continue down the path of the Gods but in different ways.

