Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Deck 2022: Semi-Perfect Cell

Bandai has started to show off cards from the upcoming Dragon Ball Super Card Game sequel to last year's Ultimate Deck. Ultimate Deck 2022 was recently delayed one month from its original April 2022 release to May 2022. While that news may be disappointing to those eager for new DBSCG products, we can now confirm quite a lot about this upcoming release. As I theorized in the product's announcement due to the silhouette on the box, the latest episode of DBSCG Direct has now revealed Ultimate Deck 2022 to be themed around Cell. Could this be a hint that Cell will indeed be featured in this year's upcoming movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a card featuring Cell in his Semi-Perfect Form.

Yes, Cell's first and final forms are of course the more iconic iterations of this Dragon Ball Z icon. Imperfect Cell arrived and turned DBZ into sci-fi body horror, upending the threat of the Androids and delivering a terrifying vibe that we've yet to see attempted in the franchise since. Then, later, Perfect Cell became the ultimate enemy, pushing Gohan to break his limits in what may be the most memorable standoff of the entire series — and that includes the epic, drawn-out Goku vs. Frieza fight.

Let's not count out Cell's Semi-Perfect form. While this form didn't get the spotlight of the other two, seeing it brings to mind one of the most fun and shocking battles of the series: Vegeta and Trunks vs. Semi-Perfect Cell when the Saiyan duo was fresh out of the Hyperbolic Time Chamber. The fight included both Vegeta and Trunks showing their own imperfect "ascended" forms which gave the first hint that Super Saiyan 2 would be on the way, Vegeta letting Cell go Perfect, Cell absorbing 18, and so much more.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game Ultimate Deck 2022. You can follow our coverage by clicking the DBSCG tag right here.