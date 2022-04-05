Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Luud (+ Vessel of Hope)

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the upcoming movie Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Luud, the demonic Cabbage Patch Kid pictured above, continues Ultimate Squad's focus on the space-centric first storyline from Dragon Ball GT. Luud is one of Dr. Myuu's creations and, despite looking like a demonic cross between an infant, a vegetable, and a leather recliner, it is actually huge. It is a Machine Mutant, which means that it is a mechanical being that has organic properties, which it can use to reshape its body. The storyline in which Luud arrived was The Black-Star Dragon Ball Saga, which kicked off GT and served as the lead-in for perhaps the non-canon series' most memorable storyline, The Baby Saga. The Baby Saga's lead villain, the titular Baby, is actually the creator of Dr. Myuu who is himself a Machine Mutant. Baby is responsible for programming Dr. Myuu to create, a plan that resulted in Baby's plan to eradicate the Saiyans and bring back the Tuffle race.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.